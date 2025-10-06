Dogecoin price prediction: New crypto investors favour buying Remittix over DOGE in 2025 & here's why

+ ↺ − 16 px

As meme coins stir fresh market hype, the Dogecoin price prediction is back to the forefront, with experts continuing to reference the token in the meme coin space. Investors are considering the potential implications of the Dogecoin price prediction for the coming months and the possible impact of the latest developments in its ecosystem.

While this continues, a rising alternative has emerged in the form of the fast-rising Remittix (RTX) project, with fresh upgrades at the end of Q3 indicating that this new project may have a more grounded path to growth compared to DOGE.

Dogecoin Price Prediction

The Dogecoin price prediction reflects the degree to which traders believe in the meme token, with its price currently around $0.23 as of late September 2025. DOGE is enjoying solid volume and persistent community hype.

Recent news suggests that DOGE is facing resistance, but also shows signs of optimistic growth. Market experts note DOGE is almost 70% below its all-time high of $0.73.

Some Dogecoin price prediction models suggest DOGE has the potential for a decisive breakout, with one source even mentioning a possible 800% rally if the altcoin season reemerges but this is largely speculative.

Source: X (Twitter)

Remittix Continues Rapid Ascent Amid Fresh Additions

The fast-growing PayFi project, Remittix, has stunned the crypto community throughout its ongoing presale. Currently, the Remittix presale is primarily seen as one of the top crypto presales of 2025.

Only weeks after clearing the vital $25 million level in its presale, the PayFi star now appears set to cross the $30 million funding target. Analysts have suggested that one way it can hit this target is through the success of its recent incentives program addition.

Remittix has introduced a new incentives program to reward both new and existing users for onboarding additional users to the platform. You have the opportunity to earn up to 15% of a referral’s token purchase in the ongoing program, making it one of the preferred sources for generating passive income in the ongoing bull market.

Remittix is largely tipped to rewrite the global payments narrative when it launches with innovative features and services, such as:

Seamless crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries globally

15% referral rewards for onboarding new users and $250,000 giveaway

Support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies

