Doing Business 2019: Azerbaijan implemented a record number of reforms globally

Doing Business 2019: Training for Reform, a World Bank Group flagship publication, has ranked Azerbaijan one of the 10 economies with the most notable improvement in the world, said official at the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Vusal Shikhaliyev at a press conference.

According to Doing Business 2019, Azerbaijan implemented a record number of reforms among the 10 top improvers and globally, making it easier to do business in 2017/18.

Vusal Shikhaliyev said that thanks to reforms implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan climbed 32 spots in comparison with 2017 to rank 25th among 190 states this year, topping CIS counties, AzerTag reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan improved its ranking in the current Doing Business report on a number of parameters, including Dealing with construction permits, Getting electricity, Registering property, Getting credit, Protecting minority investors, Paying taxes, Trading across borders, Resolving insolvency, and Labor market regulation.

Doing Business 2019 is the 16th in a series of annual reports measuring the regulations that enhance business activity and those that constrain it. Doing Business presents quantitative indicators on business regulations and the protection of property rights that can be compared across 190 economies—from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe—and over time.

