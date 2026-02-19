Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures climb ahead of Walmart earnings

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose around 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures hovered near the flatline after major indexes posted solid gains in the previous session.

Minutes from the Fed’s January meeting showed policymakers remain divided over the future direction of interest rates. While discussions included the possibility of further rate hikes due to persistent inflation, market expectations for two rate cuts before year-end largely remained intact.

Investors are also watching weekly jobless claims and pending home sales data set for release Thursday.

In corporate earnings, Walmart’s report before the opening bell is expected to offer insight into the health of the retail sector and the broader US consumer.

Meanwhile, trade tensions resurfaced after President Donald Trump’s administration criticized the New York Federal Reserve over a report suggesting that US consumers and businesses are shouldering much of the cost of tariffs.