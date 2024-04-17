Dubai airport chaos as UAE and Oman reel from deadly storms

Dubai airport chaos as UAE and Oman reel from deadly storms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rain has been battering Gulf states, causing flash floods that have killed 20 people and disrupted flights at the world's second-busiest airport, News.az reports citing BBC.

Dubai International Airport says it is facing "very challenging conditions". It advised passengers not to turn up as runways were inundated with water.

Further north, a man died when his car was caught in flash floods.

In Oman, rescuers found the body of a girl in Saham, bringing the death toll in the country to 19 since Sunday.

News.Az