NVIDIA appoints new Vice President, CAO
Photo: Dado Ruvic
NVIDIA Corporation announced a leadership change in its accounting function, with Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Donald Robertson planning to retire from his VP and CAO role on May 4, 2026. He will continue to support projects as VP of Finance until July 1, 2026.
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Mr. Gawel will receive an annual base salary of $800,000 and new-hire restricted stock unit grants with a combined target value of $12,875,000, vesting over approximately four years under NVIDIA’s Amended and Restated 2007 Equity Incentive Plan.
By Ulviyya Salmanli