Kyiv summons Israeli ambassador over alleged stolen grain heading to Haifa

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Kyiv has cautioned Israel about a potential diplomatic crisis if authorities allow a vessel carrying grain reportedly stolen from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories to dock and unload.

Tensions between Ukraine and Israel have grown as Kyiv seeks to prevent a vessel carrying grain allegedly stolen from Russian-occupied areas of the country from docking and unloading in the port of Haifa, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine's foreign minister said Kyiv had issued a summons for Israel's ambassador to appear on Tuesday morning to present a protest note and request appropriate action.

Andrii Sybiha said "friendly Ukrainian-Israeli relations have the potential to benefit both countries," and reiterated that "Russia's illegal trade with stolen Ukrainian grain should not undermine them."

"It is difficult to understand Israel's lack of appropriate response to Ukraine's legitimate request regarding the previous vessel that delivered stolen goods to Haifa."

"Now that another such vessel has arrived in Haifa, we once again warn Israel against accepting the stolen grain and harming our relations," Sybiha said.

Israel's foreign minister responded to Sybiha's post on X on Monday evening, calling on Kyiv to refrain from conducting diplomatic relations on Twitter or in the media.

Gideon Sa'ar insisted that "evidence substantiating the allegations have yet to be provided."

Sa’ar also said that Kyiv did not "even submit a request for legal assistance before turning to the media and social networks."

"The matter will be examined. Israel is a state that abides by the rule of law with independent law enforcement authorities. All Israeli authorities will act in accordance with the law."

Euronews sources in Kyiv confirmed initial reports that Ukrainian officials suggested that if Israel did not reject the cargo, it could lead to significant diplomatic consequences.

The vessel in question is the Panama-flagged Panormitis, which has reached waters close to Haifa, according to the marine traffic monitoring services.

Panormitis is allegedly carrying over 6,200 tonnes of wheat and 19,000 tonnes of barley.

According to Ukrainian investigative journalist Kateryna Yaresko from the SeaKrime project, who first broke the story, Panormitis was loaded with grain from occupied Ukrainian territories via transfers from other ships and departed from the Port of Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar region.

According to the report, a large portion of the cargo was transferred from the occupied Ukrainian city of Berdyansk on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

Kyiv is reportedly tracking Panormitis, and officials said they were not willing to "let this slide," according to US media reports confirmed by Euronews.

A Ukrainian diplomatic source told Axios that Israel has "essentially shrugged off" Kyiv's demands regarding the previous vessel that unloaded stolen wheat in Haifa port.

"⁠⁠Frankly, this feels like a slap in the face given the strategic goodwill Ukraine has extended - from designating the IRGC as terrorists to criminalising antisemitism," a Ukrainian diplomatic source said.

News.Az