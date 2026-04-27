U.S. welcomes King Charles and Queen Camilla for state visit
- 27 Apr 2026 23:33
- 27 Apr 2026 23:38
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Credit: BBC
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived in the US for a four-day state visit.
The UK ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, and the White House's head of protocol, Monica Crowley, welcome the pair on the runway as both the British and American national anthems play, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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The Palace confirmed that the program will proceed mostly as scheduled, with additional security discussions held after a gunman managed to access an event attended by Trump on Saturday.
By Ulviyya Salmanli