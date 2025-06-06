Dutch snap elections set for October 29 after coalition collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands will hold snap general elections on October 29, 2025, following the collapse of the ruling coalition triggered by far-right Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders' decision to withdraw support.

"We have officially set the election date: the Second Chamber elections will take place on Wednesday 29 October 2025," caretaker Interior Minister Judith Uitermark announced Friday on X, adding that preparations are underway to ensure the vote proceeds smoothly, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The government collapsed on June 3 after the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) withdrew from the ruling coalition because of unresolved disagreements on asylum and migration policy.

The coalition partners, the conservative VVD, centrist New Social Contract (NSC), and farmers’ party BBB, failed to reach an agreement with Wilders, who had demanded sweeping restrictions on the Dutch asylum and migration policy.​​​​​​​

News.Az