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Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued

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Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
Source: BBC

Tsunami warnings were issued after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck ​off Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday, ‌the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said. The geophysics agencies of the ​Philippines and neighbouring Indonesia issued tsunami warnings. There ​were no immediate reports of major damage in either ⁠country, News.az reports, citing Reuters

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GFZ had earlier pegged the earthquake at 8.2. The U.S. Tsunami ​Warning System issued a tsunami threat to the earthquake.

Phivolcs, the ​Philippine agency, said the quake was magnitude 7.0 and warned of damage and tsunami waves above one metre (yard), which could continue for several ​hours.

Indonesia's BMKG put the quake at a 7.7 magnitude.

Benjie ​Ancheta, police chief of Alabel town in Sarangani in the Philippines, said ‌the ⁠police building had some cracks immediately after the quake, which occurred during their flag-raising ceremony.

Ancheta said there were no immediate reports of casualties, but some people fainted following the strong ​tremor.

"This is ​the strongest earthquake ⁠we've experienced," Ancheta told Reuters by phone.

Witnesses in Indonesia's northern city of Manado said the ​quake felt very strong.

The Philippines and Indonesia ​are tectonically ⁠complex parts of the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a seismically active belt stretching from South America to the Russian Far East.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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