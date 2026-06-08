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Oil prices rise more than $2 on Israel strikes on Lebanon

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Oil prices rise more than $2 on Israel strikes on Lebanon
Source: BBC

Oil prices were up more than $2 a barrel on Monday after Israel on Sunday launched renewed strikes on Lebanon despite a truce between the two countries, eroding hopes for an end to the wider war and ​a restart to crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. crude futures were up $2.10, ​or 2.32%, at $92.64 per barrel as of 0013 GMT, while Brent crude futures ⁠rose $2.33, or 2.5%, to $95.42 a barrel, News.az reports, citing Reuters

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That erased most of the losses from Friday, when prices had fallen ​on mounting hopes of a deescalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict, which started with U.S. and Israel ​strikes on Iran in February.

The latest strikes appeared to present yet another barrier to a U.S.-Iran peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for global oil and gas flows. Iran has made ​a ceasefire with Lebanon a condition for a peace deal with Washington.

Iran retaliated for the Beirut ​strikes on its ally Hezbollah by launching missiles at Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump said he would tell ‌Israeli Prime ⁠Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate at Iran.

Israel had invaded Lebanon in March after Iran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets and drones across the border.

Lebanon and Israel said on June 3 that they had agreed to a ceasefire following negotiations in Washington.

The two countries had previously agreed to a cessation of ​hostilities in April but ​violence continued.

The wider war ⁠has been on pause since the U.S. and Israel halted their attacks on Iran in early April, but with Tehran continuing to block most ​shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid the resulting supply crisis, OPEC+ on Sunday ​agreed its ⁠fourth increase in oil output in four months. But analysts said the decision would have little impact since most OPEC+ members could not meet their output targets because of the Hormuz closure or, in the ⁠case ​of Russia, infrastructure attacks that have eroded its production capacity.

"In ​the current market, the physical impact of such a decision would be close to zero," Rystad Energy head of geopolitical ​analysis Jorge Leon said in a note.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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