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5 killed in toll road crash in western Indonesia

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5 killed in toll road crash in western Indonesia
Source: Reuters

Five people were killed and five others injured after a commercial passenger van collided with a dump truck on the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road in Indonesia's Riau Province early Saturday, local police said.

The accident occurred at around 4 a.m. local time when the van, traveling from Pekanbaru to Dumai, struck the rear of the truck, Riau Police Traffic Director Jeki Rahmat Mustika said, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The five survivors were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have deployed traffic accident investigators to determine the cause of the crash and assess factors contributing to the incident.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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