Sudan’s Tasis spokesman sees no political breakthrough in sight

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The official spokesman for the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasis), Ahmed Togod Lisan, painted a bleak picture of the prospects for resolving the country’s ongoing crisis.

Lisan said that, given current developments and the positions of the warring factions, there is no indication of a near-term political breakthrough, News.Az reports, citing Sudan Tribune.

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The Tasees alliance comprises the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), and a group of armed, political, and civil forces led by RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemetti.

The alliance established a parallel government in Sudan in July 2025, with Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi serving as prime minister and Daglo heading its presidential council.

In an interview with Sudan Tribune on the sidelines of an alliance meeting with a five-party international mechanism in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Lisan attributed the deadlock to persistent, deep-seated divergence over how to address the conflict.

Lisan said the Sudanese army remains determined to achieve a military victory, ensuring that security and military options dominate its approach despite occasional indications that it might accept temporary humanitarian truces.

He added that without actual de-escalation on the battlefield, it remains difficult to discuss political progress, given that the two primary combatants are central components of any future political process.

Regarding international diplomatic efforts, Lisan stated that attempts by global mediators to run political talks concurrently with security and military tracks contradict the core approach of the Tasis alliance. Lisan emphasized that the alliance believes the political process must be entered progressively, beginning with field stabilization, humanitarian relief, and a comprehensive ceasefire before moving toward political dialogue. This stance directly conflicts with the positions of other political forces that recently signed a memorandum of understanding and presented proposals to the five-party mechanism to form a preparatory committee for Sudanese dialogue. The spokesman ruled out any immediate consensus between Tasis and those factions, stating that their proposals fundamentally differ from the alliance’s vision and highlighting a lack of common ground on how to initiate peace talks.

News.Az