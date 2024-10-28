Earthquake shakes US city of Lompoc Valley

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck Lompoc Valley city, in the US State of California, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter, according to the USGS, was southwest of Lompoc near San Miguelito Road. The earthquake was felt shortly after 9:00 pm, News.Az reports, citing US media. At this time, there are no reports of injuries or damages around the area. No aftershocks were reported by the USGS.Residents in the Lompoc Valley and Santa Maria Valley reported feeling the quake.

