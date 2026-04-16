Fortnite down: New patch triggers outage

Details about the update are being closely followed, with MeinMMO providing ongoing coverage and updates, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As part of the process, the game’s servers will be shut down, meaning players will not be able to log in or access Fortnite during the downtime. Users are advised to expect service interruptions throughout this period.

The server downtime is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM on April 16, 2026. Shortly before the shutdown, at approximately 09:30 AM, matchmaking will be disabled, preventing players from starting new matches ahead of the maintenance window.

The exact time when Fortnite will be playable again depends on the scale of the update and how long the maintenance lasts. Since this is described as a major update, the downtime is expected to last between one to three hours or possibly longer.

At present, there are no official patch notes available detailing the changes included in update 40.20. Any new information released by Epic Games is expected to be shared once it becomes available.

Fortnite: Patch 40.20 – What do leakers say?

What can I expect with the upcoming update? The leaker Shiina has already made some assumptions on X about what exactly could be included in the update. You can expect the following things according to him: