EU says Google should allow rivals access to search data

EU says Google should allow rivals access to search data

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The European Commission has told Google it should allow third-party search engines to access its search data, as part of efforts to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The preliminary findings, released on Thursday, outline proposed measures that would require Google to share certain search data, including data linked to AI-powered search tools, with competing services, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Interested parties have until May 1 to provide feedback on the proposals, with a final decision expected in July.

Google, owned by Alphabet, was charged in March 2025 with breaching the DMA. The company has since proposed remedies aimed at addressing regulatory concerns, but rivals argue those measures do not go far enough.

The case is part of the EU’s broader push to curb the dominance of major tech platforms and ensure fair competition in digital markets.

News.Az