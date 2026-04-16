Gulf air travel: Oman Air resumes Bahrain route

Under normal operations, Oman Air runs daily direct flights between Muscat International Airport (MCT) and Bahrain International Airport (BAH), offering up to seven services per week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The average flight duration on this route is approximately one hour.

With the route set to resume from April 18, the initial number of flights may be lower than the usual daily frequency. Passengers are advised to check the airline’s official schedule for the most up-to-date timetable, as frequencies are being adjusted gradually while conditions stabilize. Travelers can also monitor flights in real time using online tracking tools.

As of mid-April 2026, Bahrain International Airport continues to operate at reduced capacity compared to pre-crisis levels, with airlines restoring services in phases. One key restriction remains in place: the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has issued a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin advising European-registered carriers not to operate within Bahrain’s Flight Information Region until at least April 24, 2026.

This advisory does not apply to Oman Air, as it is not an EU carrier. However, it has affected European airlines such as British Airways and Lufthansa, which have yet to resume services to Bahrain.

Passengers traveling through Bahrain are strongly encouraged to confirm their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change during the recovery period.

For passengers whose Oman Air flights to Bahrain were cancelled due to the disruption, the airline is offering flexible options under its Booking Flexibility Notice. Travelers are eligible for a full refund with all penalties waived, regardless of fare rules. They may also request one free date change within 30 days of the original travel date in the same cabin class, subject to availability.

Additionally, passengers can opt for a free date change beyond 30 days, provided travel is completed by October 31, 2026. In such cases, rebooking must be made in the same booking class, and any fare difference will apply if the original class is unavailable. Oman Air also allows destination changes within the same country or to locations within 500 miles of the original destination at no extra charge.

All ticket reissues must be completed by May 31, 2026. Customers who booked directly with Oman Air can manage their reservations online or submit refund requests through the airline’s official channels. Those who booked via travel agents or third-party platforms are advised to contact their original point of purchase for assistance.