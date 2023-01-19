EBRD supports economic reforms in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov has met with Vice President for Policy and Partnerships at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Mark Bowman, News.az reports.

The deputy minister emphasized that Azerbaijan attached importance to developing its relations with the EBRD. He highlighted the EBRD as a reliable partner and underlined its long-term and continuous support to Azerbaijan`s economic development.

Sahib Mammadov provided insight into the measures put in place to diversify the Azerbaijan's economy, develop the non-oil sector, promote investments and improve the business climate.

EBRD`s Vice President for Policy and Partnerships Mark Bowman hailed the effectiveness of the Azerbaijan-EBRD cooperation. He underlined that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development supported the economic reforms in Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the current state of the partnership, implementation of the joint projects and directions of future cooperation.

News.Az