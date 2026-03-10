Egypt hikes fuel prices amid Middle East tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt has increased domestic fuel prices by up to 30 percent, citing “exceptional” global energy pressures linked to the ongoing war in the Middle East that has disrupted oil supplies and shipping routes.

The price hikes, announced by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, apply to petrol, diesel and natural gas used in vehicles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, the ministry said the decision was taken due to “the exceptional situation resulting from the geopolitical developments in the Middle East region and their direct impacts on global energy markets.”

