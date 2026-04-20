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Tension
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A commercial products tanker successfully fended off a suspicious approach by a small boat off the coast of Yemen on Saturday after the ship’s onboard private security team stood ground.23 May 2026-10:42
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The preview of the Venice Biennale has been marked by political tensions linked to the participation of Israel and Russia, as global conflicts increasingly influence the international art exhibition.06 May 2026-15:26
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Cambodia has expressed deep regret over the possibility that Thailand may unilaterally withdraw from a maritime memorandum of understanding (MoU), according to a statement from Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation released on Saturday.25 Apr 2026-11:32
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Tension has escalated in Ukhrul district of India’s Manipur after Mulam Kuki village came under a pre-dawn armed attack on April 24, with reports of indiscriminate firing, houses being set ablaze, and multiple casualties.24 Apr 2026-16:52
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