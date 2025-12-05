Egypt, Russia FMs address Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine crises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern on Friday, with a particular focus on the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine.

During a phone call, both sides addressed the developments in the Gaza Strip, where the Egyptian FM stressed the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and advancing the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Additionally, he emphasised the necessity of enabling the international stabilisation force to perform its tasks in Gaza to consolidate the ceasefire in the Strip.

The call also touched on the Sudanese crisis, where Abdelatty highlighted Egypt’s efforts within the framework of the Quad Mechanism to halt the conflict and preserve the unity and territorial integrity of the Sudanese state.

Addressing the situation in Lebanon, the Egyptian FM reiterated Cairo’s firm position in support of Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, security, and stability.

On Syria, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s stance, calling for respect for Syria’s unity and sovereignty, rejecting any moves or interventions that could undermine the country’s stability, and urging the activation of a comprehensive political process to achieve the aspirations of the Syrian people.

According to the Egyptian foreign ministry, the call touched on the Iranian nuclear file, where Abdelatty underscored the importance of continuing efforts to de-escalate tensions, build trust, and create conditions for a genuine opportunity for diplomatic solutions and the resumption of dialogue.

These efforts, he noted, shall also lead to reaching a comprehensive agreement on the nuclear file that considers the interests of all parties and contributes to regional security and stability.

Abdelatty and Lavrov also discussed the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis, where the Egyptian FM reaffirmed Cairo’s steadfast position, calling for continued efforts to reach peaceful settlements through dialogue and diplomatic means, thereby preserving security and stability.

According to the Egyptian foreign ministry, both ministers’ talks addressed the close bilateral relations and the growing momentum in various areas of cooperation, particularly in economic and trade fields.

Abdelatty expressed Egypt’s pride in the strategic partnership linking both countries, which serves as a governing framework for bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The Egyptian and Russian top diplomats affirmed the importance of continuing joint work to advance ongoing cooperation projects, foremost among them the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant project, which contributes to enhancing Russian investments in Egypt and expanding cooperation.

According to the Egyptian foreign ministry, the call comes as part of the ongoing coordination and consultation between Cairo and Moscow.

News.Az