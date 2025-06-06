Eid al-Adha prayer performed in Azerbaijan's Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Eid al-Adha prayer was performed in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha.

Shusha city residents joined the prayers held at the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the holiday prayer, they paid tribute to the sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the country's territorial integrity, offering prayers for their souls.

News.Az