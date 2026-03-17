Drone crashes near US embassy in Baghdad - VIDEO

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A drone has crashed near the United States Embassy in Baghdad after the facility’s air defence system reportedly failed to intercept it, according to emerging footage circulating online.

The video, widely shared on social media, appears to show the unmanned aerial vehicle descending rapidly before impacting close to the embassy compound, located within Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

The Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) defence system, which is designed to detect and destroy incoming aerial threats, did not appear to engage or successfully intercept the drone in this instance.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, and US officials have not yet issued a formal statement on the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the drone’s origin and intended target remain unclear. Security sources say investigations are likely under way to determine whether the incident was accidental or part of a deliberate attack.

The US embassy in Baghdad has previously been targeted by rockets and drones amid heightened regional tensions, with armed groups occasionally launching attacks against diplomatic and military sites.

The situation remains fluid, and further details are expected as authorities assess the incident.

News.Az