VIDEO: €5M blackmail plot targeting President’s family uncovered

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Since the beginning of this year, bloggers living abroad — Mehman and Emin Huseynov, as well as Gabil Mammadov — have been spreading defamatory information about Alyona Aliyeva across various online platforms. Moreover, Mehman Huseynov displayed a few seconds of an image fragment during one of his live broadcasts.

Where did these fake video materials come from? The bloggers claim they received them from certain individuals. But who are these people? We will answer these questions shortly. Let’s proceed step by step.

Around the same time the online smear campaign began, an individual attempted to contact high-ranking Azerbaijani officials via social media accounts, email, and a foreign-registered phone number. This person, who is located abroad, blackmailed them using footage allegedly belonging to Alyona Aliyeva.

In exchange for not publishing the materials, the individual demanded €5 million.

In connection with the incident, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan launched a criminal case under the relevant article of the Criminal Code.

As a result of operational measures, an Azerbaijani citizen identified as F.S. was detained on suspicion of committing the crime. In his testimony, he admitted his guilt and provided details of the case.

It should be noted that due to the absence of a court verdict, the suspect’s full identity is not being disclosed and his face is not shown in the report. His identity will be revealed following a court decision.

News.Az