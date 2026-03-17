Shocking confession: How fake videos were used to blackmail President’s family – VIDEO

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The detainee in the case of blackmail involving the presidential family stated during questioning at the State Security Service that on February 11 he attempted to establish contact with Mehman Huseynov by sending him a message via Facebook and the Sancaq Media page, requesting videos or photos of a personal nature.

According to him, later the same day Elman Aliyev and Zaki Salimov sent him the relevant materials, including two video clips provided by Elman Aliyev. He noted that he did not believe the videos were authentic and considered them fake, adding that the materials were being circulated through Mehman Huseynov.

He further stated that after obtaining the information on February 11, he sent messages via his Facebook account as well as to the pages of Mehriban Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Leyla Aliyeva, indicating that he possessed certain materials related to Alyona’s private life and expressing his intention to contact them. He emphasized that after receiving no response, on February 15 he submitted an appeal through the website of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, providing his contact details and reiterating his conditions, while warning that in the absence of a response he would distribute the information globally through media outlets, embassies, parliaments, and other channels.

Additionally, the detainee stated that around February 18 he managed to establish contact with Javid Gurbanov via the Telegram messenger, where negotiations began. He noted that he had initially intended to demand €10 million but later reduced the amount to €5 million in order to expedite the process.

News.Az