Elon Musk clashes with Trump’s GOP

What started as one of the most powerful political alliances in modern American history has dramatically unraveled. Elon Musk, who funded Donald Trump's bid for a return to the White House with nearly $300 million in donations, is now threatening to dismantle the very party he helped elect.

At the centre of this explosive feud lies Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"—a sprawling piece of legislation that would extend tax cuts, slash healthcare programmes, inflate defence spending, and ban AI regulation for a decade. The bill projects over $3 trillion in new debt, leaving even some Republicans uncomfortable, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Musk, once Trump's ultimate kingmaker, has branded the legislation "a disgusting abomination." The world's richest man didn't merely support Trump's presidency—he supercharged it. His America PAC received nearly $240 million, whilst his ownership of X transformed the platform into a Republican war room, amplifying pro-Trump content and throttling critics.

As reward for delivering the White House, Musk was handed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with cutting government waste. The irony wasn't lost on anyone when Trump's massive spending bill directly contradicted Musk's cost-cutting mandate.

The personal stakes are enormous. The legislation threatens Musk's empire directly—Tesla stands to lose over $1.2 billion as green energy tax credits vanish. His solar and battery ventures face significant blows if clean energy incentives disappear.

Musk's response has been characteristically explosive. He's threatened to form a new "America Party," promising to primary every Republican who supports the bill. "Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!" he declared.

Trump has responded with equal venom, targeting Musk's reliance on government subsidies: "Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa." In a particularly savage twist, Trump has suggested using DOGE to investigate Musk's own companies.

As the Senate prepares to vote, America watches two titans of influence battle for the nation's future—leaving many wondering who truly runs the country, and who ultimately pays the price.

News.Az