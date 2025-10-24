Elon Musk hints at building a “robot army” — But says he needs more power first

During Tesla’s Q3 earnings call, Elon Musk made unsettling remarks about needing “strong influence” over his so-called “robot army.” The comments come as he pushes for a $1 trillion payout and shifts Tesla’s focus from cars to humanoid robots.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once again made headlines during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday — not for the company's performance, but for his unsettling remarks about control over what he described as a "robot army."

Musk, who is currently seeking a $1 trillion compensation package, told investors he would only feel comfortable moving forward with Tesla’s humanoid robots if he had a strong influence over them. “If we build this robot army, do I have at least a strong influence over this robot army?” he said during the call. “Not control, but a strong influence… I don’t feel comfortable building that robot army unless I have a strong influence.”

The use of the word “army” quickly caught the attention of both investors and observers, sparking debate over Musk’s intentions. Until now, Tesla has promoted its humanoid robots — known as Optimus — as household helpers designed to perform tasks humans don’t want to do. Early demonstrations showed prototypes folding t-shirts or serving popcorn, far from anything resembling a militarized purpose.

Musk’s remarks came as he continues to pressure shareholders to approve a $1 trillion payout, which could make him the world’s first trillionaire if Tesla achieves several lofty goals, including 20 million annual vehicle deliveries, one million robotaxis, and one million Optimus robots. Shareholders are expected to vote on the package next month.

Despite Musk’s enthusiasm, Tesla’s Optimus project has faced major production hurdles since it was first announced in 2022. Over three years later, the company is still struggling to scale manufacturing. So far this year, Tesla has fallen short of its goal to build 5,000 robots, with Musk previously promising to reach 100,000 units per month by next year — a target that now seems increasingly unrealistic.

At the same time, Tesla’s financial results have been under pressure. The company’s third-quarter earnings missed Wall Street expectations despite an uptick in vehicle deliveries linked to the expiration of a $7,500 federal tax credit. Tesla’s $1.46 trillion valuation continues to raise questions, as its core car business fails to match its sky-high market value. Shares dipped in early Thursday trading following the report.

Nevertheless, Musk insists that Tesla’s future lies in robotics and artificial intelligence rather than electric vehicles. He recently claimed that 80 percent of Tesla’s long-term value will come from the Optimus project, signaling a broader strategic shift. The company’s latest “Master Plan Part IV” focuses heavily on AI development while barely mentioning Tesla’s existing vehicle lineup.

During the call, Musk said Tesla would have a “production-intent prototype” of Optimus ready by early 2026, with mass production expected to begin by the end of that year. Whether those predictions hold up remains to be seen. Musk has a long history of making ambitious promises that fail to materialize on time, and his so-called “robot army” may remain more of a dream than a near-term reality.

For now, Musk’s fixation on robots — and his desire to secure more influence over them — highlights just how dramatically Tesla’s ambitions are evolving. What started as an electric car company could soon be betting its future on an army of humanoid machines.

