Emirates cancels flights as winter storm disrupts US travel

Emirates has urged passengers travelling from New York to regularly check their flight status for updates.

Travellers are also requested to ensure their contact details are up to date by visiting Manage Your Booking to receive the latest notifications.

The Emirates announcement comes as a major winter storm causes widespread disruption across the US during the busy holiday travel period.

As of Friday night, 1,600 flights had been cancelled and more than 7,400 delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Over 40 million Americans were under winter storm warnings or weather advisories, one day after Christmas.