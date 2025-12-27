Winter storm Devin grounds 1,500+ US flights during holidays

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful winter storm named Devin has caused widespread disruption to US holiday travel, forcing airlines to cancel more than 1,500 flights and delay nearly 7,000 others across the country. The storm struck during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leaving millions of passengers stranded or facing long delays.

According to flight-tracking service FlightAware, cancellations and delays were reported nationwide as of Friday afternoon, with the heaviest impact felt in the Northeast and Midwest. Major airports serving New York City — John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, and LaGuardia — accounted for more than half of all disruptions, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The US National Weather Service warned that storm Devin would bring hazardous travel conditions, including heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures, and strong winds. More than 40 million Americans were placed under winter storm warnings or advisories, while another 30 million faced flood or storm alerts, particularly in California.

New York City was preparing for up to 25 centimetres (10 inches) of snow, the heaviest snowfall the city has seen in four years. Forecasters also warned of an incoming Arctic blast expected to push temperatures sharply lower over the weekend.

Among US carriers, JetBlue Airways reported the highest number of cancellations, followed closely by Delta Air Lines. American Airlines, United Airlines, and Republic Airways also grounded dozens of flights as crews worked to manage icy runways and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the West Coast faced a different threat. Southern California experienced its wettest Christmas season in more than five decades as intense winter storms triggered flash flooding and mudslides. Emergency crews in Los Angeles County rescued more than 100 people from flooded areas and stranded vehicles.

Authorities urged travellers to monitor airline updates, check weather forecasts frequently, and delay non-essential travel as severe winter conditions continue to affect large parts of the United States.

News.Az