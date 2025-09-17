Engine failure blamed for small plane crash in India
Photo: Reuters
Perturbed with the preliminary findings of the AAIB inquiry into the Ahmedabad plane crash, Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal who was one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Dreamliner, has demanded a ‘formal investigation’ by the central government, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12.