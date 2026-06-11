Marco Rubio announces sanctions on Cuba's state oil firm

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sweeping sanctions on Thursday against Union Cuba-Petroleo (CUPET), Cuba's state-owned energy company, marking a significant escalation in Washington's pressure campaign against Havana.

Rubio stated that the new restrictions target CUPET under President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14404. The administration aims to sever the financial lifelines of the Cuban government, which Rubio accused of using its energy monopolies to maintain political power, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"Cuba’s Communist elites have weaponized energy as a tool of social control and kleptocratic profit," Rubio wrote in a post on X.

The Secretary of State alleged that the Cuban government has systematically hoarded fuel for decades, diverting energy resources to power state security services, empty tourist resorts, and government-mandated political rallies, while ordinary citizens endure chronic electrical blackouts and severe fuel shortages. Rubio added that the Trump administration remains committed to pushing for greater political and economic freedoms for the Cuban population.

"Until then, we will continue to target the Communist regime’s ability to leverage its energy trade to further its corrupt agenda and violently repress the Cuban people," Rubio stated.

The move aligns with earlier comments from President Trump, who indicated that his administration would intensify its diplomatic and economic focus on Cuba following ongoing military operations in the Middle East.

Coinciding with the CUPET penalties, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed separate sanctions directly targeting Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, along with several high-ranking members of his inner circle and relatives of former leader Raul Castro.

News.Az