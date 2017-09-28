Erdogan: Barzani has thrown himself into fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We’re disappointed by the latest developments in northern Iraq, but that’s not something we can’t overcome.”

Iraqi Kurdish leadership has thrown itself into fire by undertaking the unnecessary initiative of independence, Turkey’s President Erdogan said at the Police Academy graduation ceremony on Thursday, APA reported citing NTV channel.



“We’re disappointed by the latest developments in northern Iraq, but that’s not something we can’t overcome,” the Turkish leader said.



According to him, being a tribal leader alone is not enough to rule a state.



“Who will recognize your independence? Just sit back. You’ve got money, oil, so stay where you are! He must have been enticed to take this step. Massoud Barzani has thrown himself into fire,” Erdogan warned.



“You have a 350km-long border with us. Did you even consult with us or Iran in this regard? We will keep warning till the end. We will stop this mischief in Iraq, just as we did not allow the Syria problem to affect our country,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az