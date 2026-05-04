UAE air defenses intercept Iranian missile and drone barrage

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Multiple loud explosions were reported over the United Arab Emirates on Monday afternoon as national air defense systems engaged a wave of incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

The UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed that Patriot and THAAD systems intercepted four cruise missiles and several drones over territorial waters and unpopulated areas, News.Az reports, citing Air Live.

While the majority of threats were neutralized, a drone strike sparked a fire at an oil facility in Fujairah, where civil defense teams are currently working to contain the blaze with no reported casualties.

The engagement caused immediate disruptions at major aviation hubs, including Dubai International (DXB) and Zayed International Airport (AUH), where incoming flights were placed into holding patterns or diverted to cities like Muscat. Residents reported hearing thunderous booms and seeing streaks of light from mid-air interceptions, prompting a brief shelter-in-place order. Although flight operations began to resume around 16:07 UTC, the attack marks a significant escalation in the conflict that has seen over 500 ballistic missiles and thousands of drones intercepted by the UAE since February 2026.

News.Az