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Authorities in Austria have expelled three members of the Russian embassy staff on suspicion of espionage, Austria's foreign minister announced on Monday.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said the diplomats were suspected of using a "forest of antennae" on the roof of the Russian embassy in Vienna to collect illicit data, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The equipment was allegedly used to collect the data from organizations using satellite internet.

"Espionage is a security issue for Austria," Meinl-Reisinger said, Politico reported. "This government has made a policy shift and is taking consistent action against it. We have made this unmistakably clear to the Russian side."

Austria has historically been a haven for European espionage, in part because of its location and in part because of its criminal code, which only targets espionage if it negatively affects Austria itself. Meinl-Reisinger said the country is moving to tighten that loophole. She said it was "unacceptable" for Russia to try to use diplomatic immunity to protect those taking part in espionage.

The three suspected spies have left the country, which has now expelled 14 Russian diplomats since 2020, The Guardian reported. Russian officials called this most recent decision "outrageous" and "unjustified" and promised retaliation.

Both national and international organizations were targets of the espionage, ORF, an Austrian public broadcaster, reported. Among organizations with headquarters in Vienna are the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

This latest move by Austria comes after the country arrested former Austrian intelligence official Egisto Ott, who was accused of spying for Russia in 2024. Ott's trial started in January 2026 and is ongoing. He's accused of helping to hunt down people for Russia and giving the country Austrian technology containing sensitive information. Ott has pleaded not guilty.

Also connected with that case is Jan Marsalek, an Austrian citizen believed to have been spying for Russian intelligence for years. Marsalek is a fugitive now believed to be in Moscow.

News.Az