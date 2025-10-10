Estonia opposes EU social media ban for kids

The intervention comes as most European Union countries fall in line behind plans for a digital age of majority across the EU, which could restrict children below a certain age from accessing social media platforms and would be the strongest move yet to protect kids online, News.Az reports citing Politico.
A declaration expressing support for the general idea of a digital age of majority was tabled at a ministerial meeting in Denmark on Friday. Estonia and Belgium declined to sign, while the rest of the EU countries, plus Norway and Iceland, did.