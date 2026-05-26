Micron eyes $1 trillion value despite low-priced shares

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Micron Technology’s stock continues to trade in a bull market, positioning it among the strongest-performing companies in the United States.

There are signs that Micron has become a cheap company despite its market capitalization jumping to $846 billion. This is a sign that the company will soon enter the $1 trillion club as the AI boom advances, News.Az reports, citing Invezz.

Ideally, a company like Micron that has a large market share in the DRAM and NAND industries should receive a higher valuation than the broader US stock market. That’s mostly because of its strong revenue growth and profitability metrics.

However, data compiled by Seeking Alpha shows that the company spots a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8, which is much lower than the technology sector’s average of 25. It is also much lower than the five-year average of 74.

Other valuation metrics also show that the company is cheap. For example, the forward price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.09, is much lower than most companies in the United States. The PEG ratio is favored more because it includes the concept of growth in its calculation.

The other key valuation metric that demonstrates that the Micron share price is cheap is known as the rule-of-40, which is common in the SaaS industry. This valuation figure looks at a company’s revenue growth and its profit margins.

In Micron’s case, its net income margin is 41%, while its forward revenue growth is 85%. This gives it a rule-of-40 multiple of 126%. In this approach, a company is said to be undervalued if the multiple falls below 40, and vice versa. That’s because it shows that it is prioritizing its growth compared to profitability.

News.Az