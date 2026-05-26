Niagara Falls display the colors of Azerbaijan’s flag

The visual tribute, featuring Niagara Falls lit in blue, red, and green, was organized jointly by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the “Vatan” Azerbaijani Arts and Culture Center operating in Canada, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Azerbaijanis residing in Canada watched the ceremony with great joy and enthusiasm, waving national flags. They danced to traditional Azerbaijani music and shared the celebration with visitors, many of whom took photographs against the picturesque backdrop of the waterfall.

The event attracted considerable attention from local residents and tourists. Information about Azerbaijan’s Independence Day was shared with those interested in the initiative.