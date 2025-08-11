Ethereum price prediction: ETH eyes $4,500 in August with PEPE and LBRETT set to soar over 300%

Ethereum price prediction sentiment is heating up mid‑summer, with many traders now expecting ETH to challenge the $4,500 level by August. Meanwhile, Pepe Coin and Layer Brett ($LBRETT) are emerging as meme tokens to watch, each with their own upside story, but only one blends community and infrastructure in full force.

Ethereum price prediction: Momentum pushing toward $4,500

Ethereum is trading around $4,000, showing steady strength following its 2025 upgrades and ongoing ETF inflows. Analysts cite several bullish indicators:

A breakout above $4,000–$4,100 could ignite a move toward $4,500, with Fundstrat projecting this range within weeks.

If ETH clears $3,900–$4,000, its momentum may push it toward a potential $6,000 run later in Q4 2025.

Strong inflows into spot ETH ETFs—over $2.4 billion in one week—are supporting institutional conviction.

On-chain supply is tightening, staking rates are rising, and DeFi activity continues to expand.

Why Pepe Coin still grabs meme headlines in this cycle

PEPE remains one of the top meme tokens on Ethereum. With daily trading volume close to $700–900 million and over 463,000 holders, it captures social media momentum like few others.

Recent on-chain data shows high‑value PEPE transactions surged by 45%, hinting at renewed whale interest. Technical support lies near $0.00001, but breaking resistance toward $0.000015 could fuel significant upside . Prices are showing resilience but remain vulnerable to continued sell pressure if whale dominance weakens further.

Layer Brett ($LBRETT): the meme coin built for scale

Unlike most memecoins, Layer Brett $LBRETT pairs meme energy with Ethereum Layer 2 tech. It offers:

Quick, ultra-cheap transactions

High staking APYs (20,000%+ for early backers)

No KYC and full self-custody

Native dApp ecosystem, NFT features, and reward gamification

$1M community giveaway boosting growth and participation

While Pepe Coin packs volume, LBRETT is building infrastructure. With staking-enabled protocols and real utility, Layer Brett positions itself for bigger momentum in the coming months.

Will ETH, PEPE, or LBRETT win the summer?

Ethereum is tracking toward its next key resistance zone. If ETH closes above $4,000 with volume, the path to $4,500 becomes realistic. But for sharp gains beyond that, the story shifts to meme tokens that are doing more than ride buzz.

Pepe Coin could rally with sentiment. But without staking or scalability, it risks sliding back. LBRETT, on the other hand, aims for both traction and function, and that may support 300%+ upside if ETH continues to rally and mainstream adoption accelerates.

Conclusion

Ethereum may lead the charge toward $4,500 and PEPE could see gains with sentiment, but Layer Brett offers something bigger: a low market cap, high‑utility meme coin on Ethereum Layer 2 with the potential to 100x in the 2025 bull run.

The presale is live right now, and early buyers are locking in staking rewards in the tens of thousands of percent APY rates that will drop as more people join. With speed, scalability, and community‑first design, $LBRETT is built for explosive growth.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but not for long. Don’t miss the chance to get in early on the most scalable meme project ever launched on Ethereum.

