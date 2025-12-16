EU app developers demand action on Apple fees

+ ↺ − 16 px

A coalition of 20 app developers and consumer groups has called on European regulators to take action against Apple, citing unfair fee practices that disadvantage European developers compared with U.S. competitors.

The appeal comes after a U.S. court ruling limited Apple’s ability to charge fees on external transactions. European developers argue that Apple’s current App Store policies, which impose 13%–20% fees on purchases and 5%–15% penalties on external payments, continue to violate the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), implemented in 2023, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Coalition for Apps Fairness (CAF), representing companies including Deezer and Proton, said the fee structure is “untenable and damaging to the app economy”, reducing transparency and stifling innovation. CAF added that European developers are forced to either absorb the fees or pass costs to consumers, creating a disadvantage compared to U.S. rivals.

Despite Apple announcing further policy changes effective in January, developers say the lack of clarity fuels ongoing frustration. CAF’s Global Policy Counsel Gene Burrus urged the European Commission to enforce the DMA and, if needed, escalate the issue to the European Court of Justice, insisting that “free of charge means free of charge.”

The dispute underscores growing tensions between tech giants and regulators, as the EU seeks to ensure fair competition and protect smaller developers within its digital market.

News.Az