ChatGPT tops Apple’s most downloaded apps in 2025

Apple on Wednesday released its annual list of the most downloaded apps and games of 2025. In the U.S. market, OpenAI’s ChatGPT claimed the top spot among free iPhone apps (excluding games), becoming the most installed app of the year.

Following ChatGPT were Threads, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google’s Gemini, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Last year, ChatGPT ranked No. 4, with Chinese shopping app Temu taking the top spot. In 2023, ChatGPT did not make the top-10 list, despite launching on the iPhone in May 2023 to a strong debut.

The app’s rise above social networking platforms and essential utilities like Google Maps reflects how deeply AI has become integrated into daily life in the U.S. It also highlights OpenAI’s potential to challenge Google’s dominance in mobile search, as more users turn to AI chatbots for answers first.

Signs of ChatGPT’s growing popularity appeared earlier in the year, when it became the most-downloaded app globally in March, surpassing apps such as TikTok and Instagram.

Apple also shared the top paid apps, as well as the top free and paid games for iPhone and iPad, along with the leading Apple Arcade games. Block Blast! was the top free iPhone game, while Minecraft was the best-selling paid game. On iPad, YouTube ranked No. 1 among free apps, Procreate led as the top paid app, and Roblox was the most downloaded free iPad game.

The full list of top apps and games is below:

Top Free iPhone Apps

ChatGPT Threads Google TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE WhatsApp Messenger Instagram YouTube Google Maps Gmail – Email by Google Google Gemini

Top Paid iPhone Apps

HotSchedules Shadowrocket Procreate Pocket AnkiMobile Flashcards Paprika Recipe Manager 3 SkyView® TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Forest: Focus for Productivity RadarScope

Top Free iPhone Games

Block Blast! Fortnite Roblox Township Pokémon TCG Pocket Royal Kingdom Clash Royale Vita Mahjong Whiteout Survival Last War: Survival

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft: Dream it, Build it! Balatro Heads Up! Plague Inc. Geometry Dash Bloons TD 6 Stardew Valley Papa’s Freezeria To Go! Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C Red’s First Flight

Top Free iPad Apps

YouTube ChatGPT Netflix Disney+ Amazon Prime Video TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE Google Chrome Goodnotes: AI Notes, Docs, PDF Canva: AI Photo & Video Editor HBO Max: Stream Movies & TV

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate Procreate Dreams forScore ToonSquid Nomad Sculpt Shadowrocket AnkiMobile Flashcards Bluebeam Revu for iPad Teach Your Monster to Read Feather: Draw in 3D

Top Free iPad Games

Roblox Block Blast! Fortnite Perfect Tidy Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Mini Games: Calm & Chill Goods Puzzle: Sort Challenge hole.io Subway Surfers Township

Top Paid iPad Games

Minecraft: Dream it, Build it! Geometry Dash Stardew Valley Balatro Bloons TD 6 Plague Inc. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Purple Place – Classic Games Papa’s Sushiria To Go!

Top Apple Arcade Games

NFL Retro Bowl ’26 NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition Balatro+ Snake.io+ Sneaky Sasquatch Hello Kitty Island Adventure Fruit Ninja Classic+ Bloons TD 6+ PGA TOUR Pro Golf Solitaire by MobilityWare+

News.Az