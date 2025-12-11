ChatGPT tops Apple’s most downloaded apps in 2025
Apple on Wednesday released its annual list of the most downloaded apps and games of 2025. In the U.S. market, OpenAI’s ChatGPT claimed the top spot among free iPhone apps (excluding games), becoming the most installed app of the year.
Following ChatGPT were Threads, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google’s Gemini, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Last year, ChatGPT ranked No. 4, with Chinese shopping app Temu taking the top spot. In 2023, ChatGPT did not make the top-10 list, despite launching on the iPhone in May 2023 to a strong debut.
The app’s rise above social networking platforms and essential utilities like Google Maps reflects how deeply AI has become integrated into daily life in the U.S. It also highlights OpenAI’s potential to challenge Google’s dominance in mobile search, as more users turn to AI chatbots for answers first.
Signs of ChatGPT’s growing popularity appeared earlier in the year, when it became the most-downloaded app globally in March, surpassing apps such as TikTok and Instagram.
Apple also shared the top paid apps, as well as the top free and paid games for iPhone and iPad, along with the leading Apple Arcade games. Block Blast! was the top free iPhone game, while Minecraft was the best-selling paid game. On iPad, YouTube ranked No. 1 among free apps, Procreate led as the top paid app, and Roblox was the most downloaded free iPad game.
The full list of top apps and games is below:
Top Free iPhone Apps
- ChatGPT
- Threads
- TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE
- WhatsApp Messenger
- YouTube
- Google Maps
- Gmail – Email by Google
- Google Gemini
Top Paid iPhone Apps
- HotSchedules
- Shadowrocket
- Procreate Pocket
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Paprika Recipe Manager 3
- SkyView®
- TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
- RadarScope
Top Free iPhone Games
- Block Blast!
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Township
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
- Royal Kingdom
- Clash Royale
- Vita Mahjong
- Whiteout Survival
- Last War: Survival
Top Paid iPhone Games
- Minecraft: Dream it, Build it!
- Balatro
- Heads Up!
- Plague Inc.
- Geometry Dash
- Bloons TD 6
- Stardew Valley
- Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C
- Red’s First Flight
Top Free iPad Apps
- YouTube
- ChatGPT
- Netflix
- Disney+
- Amazon Prime Video
- TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE
- Google Chrome
- Goodnotes: AI Notes, Docs, PDF
- Canva: AI Photo & Video Editor
- HBO Max: Stream Movies & TV
Top Paid iPad Apps
- Procreate
- Procreate Dreams
- forScore
- ToonSquid
- Nomad Sculpt
- Shadowrocket
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Bluebeam Revu for iPad
- Teach Your Monster to Read
- Feather: Draw in 3D
Top Free iPad Games
- Roblox
- Block Blast!
- Fortnite
- Perfect Tidy
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Mini Games: Calm & Chill
- Goods Puzzle: Sort Challenge
- hole.io
- Subway Surfers
- Township
Top Paid iPad Games
- Minecraft: Dream it, Build it!
- Geometry Dash
- Stardew Valley
- Balatro
- Bloons TD 6
- Plague Inc.
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 3
- Purple Place – Classic Games
- Papa’s Sushiria To Go!
Top Apple Arcade Games
- NFL Retro Bowl ’26
- NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition
- Balatro+
- Snake.io+
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Fruit Ninja Classic+
- Bloons TD 6+
- PGA TOUR Pro Golf
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+