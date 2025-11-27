EU backs minimum age of 16 for social media access

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament has approved a proposal setting 16 as the minimum age for minors to use social media without parental consent, aiming to strengthen online child protection. The measure received 483 votes in favor, 92 against, and 86 abstentions.

The report, prepared by Danish social democrat Christel Schaldemose, also recommends holding technology executives personally accountable if platforms repeatedly violate EU rules safeguarding minors. The initiative targets major platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and AI-based services, amid rising concerns over the mental health and development of young users, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

Parliament called on the European Commission to implement consistent age verification standards across member states, while allowing parental consent for users aged 13 to 16. The proposal is expected to influence upcoming EU legislation, including revisions to the Audiovisual Media Services Directive and the planned Digital Fairness Act.

