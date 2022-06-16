Yandex metrika counter

EU Commissioner discussed with SOCAR increasing gas supplies to Europe

EU Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy representatives met with SOCAR officials, said Oliver Varhely, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Productive discussion with TAP and SOCAR about bringing more gas from diverging sources to Europe and its neighbourhood to increase the diversification of our gas supply routes," Oliver Varhely said.


