Iran court sentences man to death over alleged MEK ties, espionage for Israel

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A court in Ahvaz in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province has sentenced a man identified as Ruhollah Korki to death on charges of cooperation with the exiled opposition group Mojahedin-e Khalq Organisation (MEK) and espionage on behalf of Israel, according to reports.

The charges also include publishing and disclosing classified documents, exchanging military and security information, insulting religious sanctities and officials, and acting against national security. The case was heard at Branch Two of the Ahvaz Criminal Court, News.Az reports, citing the foreign-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

Korki was transferred to Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz on 2 October 2025. He was arrested by security forces in Andimeshk on 5 August 2025.

According to HRANA, Korki is the brother of Amin Korki, who was arrested during nationwide protests in December 2017–January 2018 and died in March 2018 after being re-arrested under unclear circumstances.

Ruhollah Korki, 47, is married and originally from Andimeshk County.

News.Az