Electronics sector powers Singapore industrial expansion

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Singapore’s manufacturing output rose 17.6% year-on-year in April, driven primarily by strong growth in the electronics sector, supported by robust demand linked to artificial intelligence (AI), according to official data released on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased by 5.8% in April, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said in a statement.

Most manufacturing clusters recorded year-on-year growth during the month, with the exception of biomedical manufacturing and chemicals.

The electronics cluster expanded by 44%, led by the infocomms and consumer electronics segment as well as semiconductors, supported by continued AI-related demand.

General manufacturing industries grew by 16.9%, driven by higher production of structural metal products and beverages.

Precision engineering output increased by 15.1%, boosted by stronger production of semiconductor equipment within the machinery and systems segment.

Transport engineering rose by 10.1%, supported by higher aircraft parts production and sustained maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) demand from commercial airlines.

In contrast, biomedical manufacturing output fell by 16.1% due to weaker demand for medical devices and lower biologics production.

The chemicals cluster declined by 17.6%, weighed down by reduced petroleum and petrochemicals output following disruptions in feedstock supply.

News.Az