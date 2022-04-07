EU foreign ministers to mull Russian oil embargo next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU foreign ministers will discuss the possibility of an embargo on Russian oil on April 11 amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said upon his arrival at a NATO ministerial meeting, News.Az reports citing TASS.

“The Russian oil embargo is not included in the fifth package of EU sanctions currently being discussed, but EU foreign ministers will consider it on April 11,” Borrell said.

Commenting on the EU ambassadors’ failure to agree on the fifth package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, the foreign policy chief expressed hope that this set of restrictions could be adopted “today, at least tomorrow.”

News.Az