Syria launches first export of Iraqi fuel

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Syria has announced its first export of Iraqi fuel oil to global markets, marking a significant step in regional energy cooperation and supply chain recovery.

The state-run Syrian Petroleum Company said it has begun loading Iraqi fuel onto the tanker Asahi Princess at the Baniyas refinery in Tartous. The operation is expected to take around three days, depending on weather conditions, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The shipment is estimated at approximately 85,000 tons, although officials have not disclosed the tanker’s destination or nationality.

According to the company, the fuel is being transported via pipeline from the Baniyas refinery to the oil terminal, where it is loaded for export.

This marks the first time Iraqi fuel has been exported through Syrian ports since December 2024, highlighting renewed logistical links between the two countries.

The development follows the reopening of the Al-Tanf–Al-Waleed border crossing between Syria and Iraq, which had remained closed for over a decade after falling under the control of the extremist group ISIS in 2015.

Earlier this month, Iraqi fuel convoys began entering Syria through the crossing, heading toward the Baniyas refinery for processing and export.

Officials say fuel flows could reach up to 500,000 metric tons per month, indicating the potential scale of this emerging energy corridor.

The move also comes at a time of ongoing disruptions to global shipping routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting countries to explore alternative routes to maintain stable energy supplies.

The new export operation underscores shifting regional dynamics as countries adapt to geopolitical pressures and seek more resilient energy transport networks.

News.Az