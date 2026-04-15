Death toll rises to 16 in Vedanta power plant blast

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The death toll in a blast at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has gone up to 16 with three more workers succumbing to injuries, police said on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine at the Vedanta Ltd power plant located in Singhitarai village, News.Az reports, citing Telegraph India.

The blast left several workers with severe burn injuries.According to officials, four workers died on the spot, while nine others succumbed to injuries soon after the incident. Three more workers have died in hospitals, raising the toll to 16, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

While one of them succumbed at a hospital in Raigarh, two others died at a medical facility in the state capital Raipur, an industrial safety department official said. Of the 18 other workers injured in the incident, four are currently admitted in Raipur, while 14 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Raigarh district, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Vedanta Power has also announced Rs 35 lakh compensation for the family of each deceased worker, along with employment support.

"We stand firmly with the affected families and will provide Rs 35 lakh and employment support to families of the deceased, and Rs 15 lakh to the injured, along with salary continuation until recovery and counselling support," Vedanta said on X.

The company will also provide Rs 15 lakh to each injured person, ensure salary continuation until recovery, and offer counselling support, a statement from the plant management said.

The chief minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident by the Commissioner of the Bilaspur division and said action will follow based on findings.

The district administration has ordered a magisterial probe, while the company has started an internal review.

The CM directed officials to ensure free and proper medical care for all injured and said any negligence in treatment will not be accepted.

Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Topno has appointed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dabhra to conduct the magisterial inquiry.

The SDM has been asked to submit a report within 30 days covering the cause of the accident, whether it resulted from technical or human error, and details of safety inspections at the plant.

The Opposition Congress has demanded registration of an FIR against the plant management and a judicial inquiry.

State Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla on Wednesday said the incident points to negligence by the plant management and accused the government of shielding those responsible.

He also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the deceased and Rs 50 lakh for the injured.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said on X that he was deeply anguished by the extremely tragic accident and added that every person affected is part of his family.

"Your tears are mine, your pain is my own," he said. "In this hour of grief, I stand fully with you. Our complete support and every possible assistance is with you," he added.

Agarwal also said a high-level investigation into this incident has been initiated.

"All necessary procedures will be fully followed. We will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of this matter," he said.

A full investigation is underway and all due processes will be followed. "No stone will be left unturned," he added.

The construction of a 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power project (two units of 600 MW each) in Singhitarai, originally owned by Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd, started in 2009, but remained stalled between 2016 and 2022.

Vedanta acquired the plant in 2022, after which a 600 MW unit was completed and commissioned in August last year, while the second unit is still under construction.

News.Az