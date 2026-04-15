Istanbul hosts IPU 152nd Assembly

The event is being hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and is held under the theme “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations,”, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media

According to organizers, the assembly has gathered representatives from nearly 160 countries and more than 2,400 delegates, including parliamentary speakers and senior lawmakers.

Sahiba Gafarova is leading the Azerbaijani delegation, which represents the country at the global parliamentary forum.

The program includes more than 80 sessions covering committee meetings, thematic debates, and specialized forums focused on international political and social issues.

This marks the fourth time Istanbul has hosted an IPU Assembly, following previous gatherings in 1934, 1951, and 1996, underlining the city’s long-standing role as a meeting point for global parliamentary diplomacy.

The conference is expected to continue with discussions aimed at strengthening international cooperation and addressing shared global challenges through parliamentary dialogue.