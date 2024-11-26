EU lawmakers criticize 'double standards' on ICC warrants for Israel's PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

A heated session Tuesday in the EU Parliament (EP) saw sharp criticism directed at European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for her perceived silence on the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli officials, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.Lawmakers also accused the EU of applying a "double standard" in its handling of international law and human rights violations.The session, held under the title "The escalating tensions in the Middle East, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank, UNRWA's role in the region, the need for the release of all captives, and ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials," tackled the EU's role amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.Speaking on behalf of the EU Council, Hungary’s Minister for European Affairs Janos Boka urged maximum restraint from all parties in the Gaza Strip and adherence to international humanitarian law.Boka expressed deep sorrow for the "unacceptable number of civilian casualties, particularly among women and children," emphasizing the EU’s demand for an immediate cease-fire, the unconditional release of captives in Gaza and the expansion of humanitarian aid access."The humanitarian situation in the Middle East is dire, and the EU Council remains committed to addressing it as a top priority," said Boka.EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira, speaking on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, painted a grim picture of the crisis in Gaza, citing unprecedented civilian casualties, displacement and a looming risk of starvation.Ferreira reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting international law, including backing UNRWA (UN Palestine refuge agency) amid growing concerns about its potential dissolution following a recent bill that was passed in the Israeli parliament."Israeli attacks on the UN must stop," said Ferreira as she highlighted the importance of defending a rules-based global order.She reiterated the EU’s support for the ICC, urging member states to unite in enforcing its decisions."Now, more than ever, we must support the multilateral order and continue to call for respect for and implementation of ICC decisions," she added.Criticism of the EU’s approach dominated much of the debate, with lawmakers from liberal and left-wing groups accusing the bloc of inconsistency in the application of international law.Irish MEP Lynn Boylan of the Left Group condemned von der Leyen’s silence on the ICC arrest warrants, and said, "The EU’s credibility is shattered -- not just in Palestine and the Global South, but even within its own member states. The absence of sanctions is complicity."Greek MEP Konstantinos Arvanitis echoed that sentiment, urging the EU to apply the ICC's rulings equally in all cases."Please implement the ICC arrest warrants as you have implemented previous decisions. Stop applying double standards," he said.Slovenian MEP Matjaž Nemec took aim at "striking double standards" in the EU’s treatment of Israel compared to other nations, including Russia."Silence is complicity," said Nemec, drawing a contrast between the arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Netanyahu.Not all lawmakers aligned with the demand for action.Far-right MEPs criticized the warrants, arguing they were politically motivated.They were outnumbered, however, by voices that called for accountability and adherence to international law.

News.Az