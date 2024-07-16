EU nations consider restoring ties with Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several European nations are contemplating the reopening of their embassies in Afghanistan.

A European diplomat revealed that officials in Brussels are beginning to recognize the necessity of reestablishing diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.Currently, only the EU's collective representation maintains a presence in Afghanistan, while individual European countries closed their embassies following the Taliban's rise to power.Italy appears to be at the forefront of this potential diplomatic re-engagement. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani disclosed that the country's ambassador to Qatar recently visited Kabul, signaling Italy's interest in reopening its embassy. Tajani acknowledged the complexity of the situation, stating, "We are working on it. Solving the problem is very difficult and will take time."Spain is adopting a similar approach. While the Spanish ambassador to Afghanistan currently operates from Qatar due to security concerns, Madrid plans to return its envoy to Kabul "as soon as possible." Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares explained, "As soon as minimum security conditions are met, we will return our ambassador. We were ready a month ago, but unfortunately, ISIS terrorists killed three Spaniards in Afghanistan at that time."However, not all EU nations share this enthusiasm for immediate diplomatic reengagement. Officials from France, the United Kingdom, and Germany have indicated to Bloomberg that they have no immediate plans to reopen their missions in Kabul.

News.Az