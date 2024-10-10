EU offers temporary protection to 4.2 million, mostly from Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latest data shows around 4.2 million non-EU citizens, mainly fleeing the Russian war in Ukraine, are under temporary protection in the 27-member EU, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Eurostat said the most number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were in Germany, with 1.12 million (27% of the total in the EU), followed by Poland 975,190, and Czechia 376,885.Compared with July, the biggest increases in beneficiaries were observed in Germany, Czechia, and Romania, while decreases were noted in Poland, France, and Luxembourg.As of the end of August, Ukrainian citizens made up more than 98.3% of those under temporary protection.The war, which began in February 2022, continues to drive people to neighboring regions, particularly European countries.

